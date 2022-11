Communications services companies fell amid concerns about heightened competition in the sector.

Netflix is exploring airing live sports on its service, and is considering bidding for rights to events such as surfing and women's tennis.

Rival Walt Disney fell sharply after hours as investment in its Disney+ streaming service drove up costs.

