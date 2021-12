Communications services companies fell as traders rotated out of cyclical sectors.

Shares of economically sensitive media companies such as Walt Disney sold off, while more defensive issues such as Verizon were flat.

Telecom Italia late Friday said that former Chief Executive Officer Luigi Gubitosi stepped down from the board of directors, with effective immediately.

