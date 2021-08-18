Log in
Communications Services Down On Fed Fears -- Communications Services Roundup

08/18/2021 | 05:37pm EDT
Communications services companies fell as traders braced for tapering of the Federal Reserve's bond purchases.

T-Mobile US said the attack that breached its computer network pulled Social Security numbers and other personal information of more than 40 million current and prospective customers.

Comcast and ViacomCBS plan to launch a subscription streaming service next year in more than 20 European territories, reaching 90 million households, the U.S. media companies said. One brokerage said leading streaming services such as Netflix and Walt Disney could see their stock performances improve in the second half of the year, relative to conventional media.

"The second quarter represented the peak growth for advertising and the toughest [comparisons] for most streaming services, creating the opportunity for a reversal of performance from here through year end," said analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley, in a note to clients. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-18-21 1736ET

