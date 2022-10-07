Communications Services Down On Fed Worries -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies plunged after a strong jobs report quashed hopes that the Federal Reserve was preparing to pivot from its rate-hike policy.

"This Fed is determined for as long as they can to continue the campaign against inflation, and in many ways they have the luxury of a still solid economy," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at brokerage LPL Financial.

Twitter shares were more or less flat, far outperforming the broad market, as a revived $44 billion buyout from Elon Musk looked set to move forward.

