Communications Services Down On Flight From Cyclical Sectors -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies fell as investors fled economically sensitive sectors.

Shares of some of the stocks that have appreciated the most on speculation about "stay-at-home" trends, including Zoom Video Communications and Netflix, fell sharply as the broad market turned.

Magazine publisher Bonnier Corp. agreed to sell seven of its best-known American titles, including Saveur, Popular Science and Field & Stream, to an investment consortium.

