Communications services fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as investors bet demand for stay-at-home entertainment would persist.

Music-streaming service Spotify Technology unveiled plans to vastly expand its presence in the world by launching in 80 more markets across Africa, Asia, Europe, the Caribbean and Latin America.

