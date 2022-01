Communications services companies fell as traders rotated out of growth sectors in light of rising Treasury yields.

AT&T agreed to temporarily water down expansion plans for 5G wireless service to address air-safety regulators' concerns about the network signals' effect on aircraft instruments.

The New York Magazine Union has reached a deal for its first contract, after more than two years of negotiations.

01-18-22 1730ET