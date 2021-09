Communications services companies fell slightly as risk aversion washed through the stock market.

Brian Robbins, the head of ViacomCBS's Nickelodeon kids TV empire, is expected to take over as chairman and chief executive of the company's Paramount Pictures movie studio, The Wall Street Journal reported.

