Communications Services Down On Rotation Out Of Growth -- Communications Services Roundup

German publishing conglomerate Axel Springer is in talks to purchase digital-news outlet Axios, which is seeking between $400 million and $450 million from a buyer, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Newspaper publisher Tribune Publishing said its shareholders voted to approve a takeover offer from Alden Global Capital, handing control of nine large daily newspapers, including the Chicago Tribune and New York Daily News, to a hedge fund with a reputation for aggressive cost cutting.

