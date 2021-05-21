Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Communications Services Down On Rotation Out Of Growth -- Communications Services Roundup

05/21/2021 | 05:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Communications services companies ticked down as traders rotated out of growth sectors.

German publishing conglomerate Axel Springer is in talks to purchase digital-news outlet Axios, which is seeking between $400 million and $450 million from a buyer, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Newspaper publisher Tribune Publishing said its shareholders voted to approve a takeover offer from Alden Global Capital, handing control of nine large daily newspapers, including the Chicago Tribune and New York Daily News, to a hedge fund with a reputation for aggressive cost cutting. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-21-21 1733ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:54pOil jumps on weather concerns in Gulf of Mexico
RE
05:35pUtilities Up As Treasury Yields Retreat -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:34pCommunications Services Down On Rotation Out Of Growth -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:33pS&P, Fitch affirms South Africa's sovereign rating, outlook
RE
05:33pEUROPEAN UNION  : ESMA Staff Stakeholder contacts in the First Quarter 2021
PU
05:31pHealth Care Flat As Risk Aversion Hurts Biotech, Buoys Health Insurers -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:28pDow Jones Industrial Average : U.S. stocks close mostly lower with tech; dollar up after factory data
RE
05:27pWhite House would back smaller broadband internet boost
RE
05:25pTSX falls 0.08% to 19,527.30
RE
05:21pTech Down With Bitcoin Prices -- Tech Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 gains 1% as tech shares rally, Treasury yields fall
2Dollar rises on upbeat U.S. manufacturing data
3Bitcoin ends day on the ropes after China clamps down on mining, trading
4EBANG INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC. : EBANG INTERNATIONAL : China vows to crack down on bitcoin mining, trading ..
5TODAY'S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Cisco, easyJet, L Brands, Mattel, Salesforce...

HOT NEWS