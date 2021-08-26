Communications Services Down On Rotation Out Of Growth -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies fell as traders rotated out of richly priced sectors, wary of a change in Federal Reserve policy.

German media conglomerate Axel Springer has agreed to buy Washington, D.C., publisher Politico, expanding the German publisher's portfolio of U.S.-based media holdings.

ABC News President Kim Godwin told staffers on a conference call Thursday that she has requested an independent investigation into how the network handled allegations of sexual assault against the former executive producer of "Good Morning America."

The hacker who is taking responsibility for breaking into T-Mobile US's systems said the wireless company's lax security eased his path into a cache of records with personal details on more than 50 million people and counting.

