Communications Services Down On Value Bias -- Communications Roundup

03/12/2021 | 05:47pm EST
Communications services companies ticked down as traders rotated out of growth sectors.

Newspaper publishers and television-station operators could benefit from legislation under consideration in Congress that would grant news organizations a four-year exemption from antitrust laws to band together to negotiate compensation from online platforms that use their content. The legislation is supported by a trade group backed by the owner of this newswire, News Corp, among others.

Cell-phone carriers AT&T and Verizon Communications said they would spend billions of dollars more in the coming years on cellular-tower equipment, fiber-optic lines, and other infrastructure to use new wireless spectrum licenses they acquired through a federal government auction. AT&T forecast modest growth this year for its HBO services -- the cable station and the streaming service HBO MAX -- after putting all its Warner Bros. films on the new streaming video service. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-12-21 1746ET

