Communications Services Down Sharply as Meta Slides -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies fell sharply amid pessimism about the outlook for digital advertising.

Facebook parent Meta Platforms fell by more than 3.5% after reports that Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg warned employees of a hiring freeze and restructuring on its way.

English rocker Phil Collins and his Genesis bandmates have agreed to sell a bundle of their music rights to Concord Music Group for about $300 million, the latest in a series of back-catalog deals by popular artists.

09-29-22 1739ET