Communications Services Down Sharply, on Flight from Risk -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies fell sharply, as traders rotated out of higher risk sectors.

Social-media companies such as Facebook parent Meta Platforms could be sued by government attorneys in California for features that allegedly harm children through addiction under a first-in-the-nation bill that faces an important vote in the state Senate.

Elon Musk has gained access to the Twitter data that he said was needed to complete his $44 billion acquisition, but data scientists and specialists doubt the stream will provide the conclusive answers he seeks about the number of phony accounts on the platform.

06-28-22 1712ET