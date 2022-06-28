Log in
Latest News
Communications Services Down Sharply, on Flight from Risk -- Communications Services Roundup

06/28/2022 | 05:12pm EDT
Communications services companies fell sharply, as traders rotated out of higher risk sectors.

Social-media companies such as Facebook parent Meta Platforms could be sued by government attorneys in California for features that allegedly harm children through addiction under a first-in-the-nation bill that faces an important vote in the state Senate.

Elon Musk has gained access to the Twitter data that he said was needed to complete his $44 billion acquisition, but data scientists and specialists doubt the stream will provide the conclusive answers he seeks about the number of phony accounts on the platform.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-28-22 1712ET

