Communications services companies fell sharply as traders retreated from risky niches of the market.

Cable companies Comcast and Charter Communications gave back some of their recent gains.

Vice Media is preparing to file for bankruptcy, The Wall Street Journal reported, a move that would mark a major fall from grace for a once-hot media startup that was valued at $5.7 billion at its peak.

05-02-23 1743ET