Communications Services Down Sharply on Streaming Concerns -- Communications Services Roundup

12/06/2022 | 05:32pm EST
Communications services companies tumbled as traders rotated out of the sector because of fears about intensified competition.

Warner Bros. Discovery plans to bring HBO Max back to Amazon.com's streaming portal, reversing a decision made last year when HBO was part of AT&T.

BuzzFeed plans to cut about 12% of its work force as a result of worsening economic conditions and challenges in the digital-media business.

A potential deal between the Biden administration and TikTok has run into more delays, amid national-security concerns, The Wall Street Journal reported. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-06-22 1731ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -3.03% 88.25 Delayed Quote.-43.54%
DIGITAL MEDIA SOLUTIONS, INC. -4.66% 1.535 Delayed Quote.-66.32%
