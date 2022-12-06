Communications Services Down Sharply on Streaming Concerns -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies tumbled as traders rotated out of the sector because of fears about intensified competition.

Warner Bros. Discovery plans to bring HBO Max back to Amazon.com's streaming portal, reversing a decision made last year when HBO was part of AT&T.

BuzzFeed plans to cut about 12% of its work force as a result of worsening economic conditions and challenges in the digital-media business.

A potential deal between the Biden administration and TikTok has run into more delays, amid national-security concerns, The Wall Street Journal reported.

