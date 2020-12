Communications services companies fell slightly as investors retreated from the sector.

Netflix shares rose as investors bought into the streaming service in light of comments from New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio on the possibility of a lockdown in the city.

Shares of rivals that depend more on consumer movement, such as Walt Disney, fell sharply.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-14-20 1715ET