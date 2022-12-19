Communications Services Down as Disney Slides -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies fell sharply as traders fled high-risk sectors.

Walt Disney shares dropped almost 5% after lackluster opening-weekend ticket sales for the entertainment conglomerate's "Avatar: Way of Water."

AT&T shares fell sharply after analysts at brokerage MoffettNathanson cut their rating on the telecom giant's shares, saying they were ripe for a selloff after a protracted runup.

Shares of Verizon were more or less flat after MoffettNathanson boosted its rating on the rival carrier's shares, saying a long period of trailing the returns of its nearest rival is likely over.

T-Mobile US, the third largest carrier in terms of subscribers, has eclipsed both its rivals in terms of market value.

The European Union charged Facebook parent Meta Platforms with antitrust violations related to the links between its online classified-ad service and its social network.

