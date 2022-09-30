Communications Services Down as Flight From Risk Continues -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies fell, as a flight from risk continued.

AT&T maintained its quarterly dividend at 27.75 cents a share, giving the telecom giant a yield of about 7%, which compares favorably with Treasury yields even after the recent rally.

Optus, the Australian telecommunications concern with Singaporean ownership, agreed to pay for replacement passports for customers affected by a massive data breach.

09-30-22 1738ET