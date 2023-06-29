Communications services companies fell as traders cashed in on strong first-half gains in the sector.

The SPDR Select Sector Communications Services exchange-traded fund, which tracks the communications-services industry group of the broad S&P 500, is up about 32% or the year to date.

"We remain concerned, though, that these moves are beyond optimism over growth prospects for AI, for example, and instead reflect misguided hopes for a change in the direction of monetary policy," said John Lynch, chief investment officer at money manager Comerica Wealth Management.

Google said it would remove links to news articles on its search function for Canadian users once a new national law takes effect that compels digital platforms to compensate domestic media outlets.

BlackBerry shares are trading sharply higher following the company's earnings report for its fiscal fourth quarter ended May 31, possibly aided by some confusion over what appeared to be a huge revenue beat, but wasn't.

