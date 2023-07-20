Communications services companies fell after Netflix's earnings lagged expectations.

AMC Entertainment is ending a plan that adjusted ticket prices based on where viewers sat after a lackluster response from moviegoers and to keep its prices competitive with rival theater chains.

Sirius XM Holdings shares leaped in an apparent short squeeze. Analysts said a popular arbitrage where traders bought stock of a holding company linked to Sirius and shorted shares of the satellite radio company appeared to backfire, causing a stampede of buyers seeking to cover their losses on the arbitrage.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-20-23 1724ET