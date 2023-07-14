Communications services companies fell sharply as a rally in the sector stalled.

AT&T shares sank as a research analyst downgraded the stock following a Wall Street Journal investigation that revealed that U.S. phone companies have left behind a network of cables covered in toxic lead.

Shares of Scandinavian telecom-equipment giants Nokia and Ericsson tumbled after a buildout of new telecom networks ground to a halt in North America and elsewhere.

Nokia shares fell after the Finnish telecom-equipment giant warned about a shortfall in sales.

