Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Communications Services Down as Recession Fears Linger -- Communications Services Roundup

07/08/2022 | 05:25pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Communications services companies fell as strong jobs data failed to assuage recession fears.

Radio broadcaster iHeartMedia fell after analysts at brokerage Wells Fargo warned that radio station advertising is usually among the hardest hit during recessions.

Twitter laid off 30% of its talent acquisition team, as the company deals with increasing business pressures and a potential takeover from Elon Musk.

One of Canada's largest telecommunications companies, Rogers Communications, fell slightly after the Canadian carrier reported outages across its nationwide network, affecting millions of its wireless phone and home internet customers, and hampering some electronic-banking transactions.

Vince McMahon, World Wrestling Entertainment's longtime leader, agreed to pay more than $12 million over the past 16 years to suppress allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity, an amount far larger than previously known. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-08-22 1724ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:56pTwitter board confident in merger agreement and intends to…
RE
05:52pInvasion of giant African land snails puts Florida on offensive
RE
05:44pLIVESTOCK-CME live cattle, feeder cattle futures slump
RE
05:41pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.99% This Week to 98.74 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pEuro Lost 2.28% to $1.0188 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pSterling Lost 0.52% to $1.2035 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pDollar Gains 0.65% to 136.10 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pElon musk says musk is terminating the merger agreement beca…
RE
05:35pDogecoin Lost 0.61% to $0.070 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pEthereum Gained 0.37% to $1242.36 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

12G Energy AG confirms sales and earnings guidance for 2022, 2024 and 20..
2Analyst recommendations: Walmart, Morgan Stanley, 3M Company, United Ai..
3Petrobras : on 2Q22 results July 7, 2022
4FDA Approves KRYSTEXXA® (pegloticase) Injection Co-Administered With Me..
5Illimity Bank S p A : Communication of changes in share capital

HOT NEWS