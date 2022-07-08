Communications Services Down as Recession Fears Linger -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies fell as strong jobs data failed to assuage recession fears.

Radio broadcaster iHeartMedia fell after analysts at brokerage Wells Fargo warned that radio station advertising is usually among the hardest hit during recessions.

Twitter laid off 30% of its talent acquisition team, as the company deals with increasing business pressures and a potential takeover from Elon Musk.

One of Canada's largest telecommunications companies, Rogers Communications, fell slightly after the Canadian carrier reported outages across its nationwide network, affecting millions of its wireless phone and home internet customers, and hampering some electronic-banking transactions.

Vince McMahon, World Wrestling Entertainment's longtime leader, agreed to pay more than $12 million over the past 16 years to suppress allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity, an amount far larger than previously known.

