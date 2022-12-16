Communications Services Down as Sector Rout Continues -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies fell as downward momentum in the sector gathered force.

Concerns about intensified competition in the streaming business have weighed on the communications sector this year.

The Communications Services Select Sector SPDR exchange-traded fund, which tracks the communications services industry group on the S&P 500, is down 39% for the year to date, and is close to a multiyear low.

Investment firm Advent International agreed to buy Maxar Technologies in a deal that values the satellite owner and operator at about $4 billion.

Voice-over Internet Protocol pioneer Avaya Holdings is nearing a chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, the latest twist in a tale that included controversy about accounting, The Wall Street Journal reported.

