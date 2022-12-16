Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Communications Services Down as Sector Rout Continues -- Communications Services Roundup

12/16/2022 | 05:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Communications services companies fell as downward momentum in the sector gathered force.

Concerns about intensified competition in the streaming business have weighed on the communications sector this year.

The Communications Services Select Sector SPDR exchange-traded fund, which tracks the communications services industry group on the S&P 500, is down 39% for the year to date, and is close to a multiyear low.

Investment firm Advent International agreed to buy Maxar Technologies in a deal that values the satellite owner and operator at about $4 billion.

Voice-over Internet Protocol pioneer Avaya Holdings is nearing a chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, the latest twist in a tale that included controversy about accounting, The Wall Street Journal reported.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-16-22 1715ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AVAYA HOLDINGS CORP. -54.10% 0.2365 Delayed Quote.-97.40%
MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC. 124.81% 51.93 Delayed Quote.-18.59%
Latest news "Economy"
05:57pADR Shares End Lower, Rio Tinto and Petrobras Among Companies Actively Trading
DJ
05:45pCrypto exchange Bitvavo says 280 million euros 'locked' at DCG
RE
05:44pBiden admin says U.S. wrongly revoked Oppenheimer's security clearance in 1954
RE
05:37pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.18% This Week to 97.95 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pEuro Gains 0.50% to $1.0587 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pSterling Lost 0.99% to $1.2141 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pDollar Gains 0.09% to 136.70 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pCredit Suisse, BNP faulted by U.S. bank regulators for resolution plans
RE
05:32p'Was left guessing' -journalist Rupar discusses Twitter suspension
RE
05:30pDogecoin Lost 4.60% to $0.081 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Volkswagen shareholders to vote on special dividend from Porsche listin..
2Annual report for 2021/22
3Transcript : Accenture plc, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Dec 16, 2022
4Volkswagen Shareholders Approve Special Dividend From Porsche IPO
5For bear stock pickers, 2023 is full of rich pickings

HOT NEWS