Communications services companies slipped as Hollywood strikes dragged on.

The Writers Guild of America's negotiating committee told members shortly after midnight ET that it met with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers for bargaining on Thursday, adding that talks would continue on Friday.

Shares of Hollywood studio and streaming service Paramount Global fell to their lowest level since April 2020.

Amazon said it plans to start running advertisements in shows and movies on its Prime Video platform, the latest streaming service to turn to advertising amid mounting losses in the sector.

Warner Bros. Discovery is expanding its film studios in Watford, northwest of London, into the primary production hub for DC Studios, the unit behind the Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman films.

Scholastic's shares fell sharply after the children's book publisher said its net loss widened in its fiscal year's first quarter from a year earlier.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-22-23 1703ET