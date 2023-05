Communications services companies ticked down amid concerns about debt-ceiling negotiations.

Verizon plans to simplify its menu of subscription offerings.

British carrier Vodafone Group will overhaul its German operations, and cut 11,000 jobs company wide over three years as part of new Chief Executive Margherita Della Valle's strategic plans.

