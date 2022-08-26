Log in
Communications Services Down on Defensive Bias -- Communications Services Roundup

08/26/2022 | 05:12pm EDT
Communications services companies tumbled, as traders rotated out of economically sensitive sectors.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the Fed would be willing to sacrifice economic growth in its fight against inflation.

Comcast's NBC Universal is considering reducing the number of hours it programs in prime time, a cost-cutting move that would reflect broadcast television's diminishing popularity, The Wall Street Journal reported.

SpaceX and T-Mobile US plan to work together to use the rocket company's satellites to provide connections to T-Mobile cell phones across the U.S., even in remote areas with no current wireless service.

Sandy Hook families who have accused Alex Jones of attempting to use bankruptcy to avoid paying damages for spreading falsehoods about the 2012 shooting are asking a judge to remove the team managing his Infowars conspiracy site in chapter 11.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-26-22 1711ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -1.02% 0.689 Delayed Quote.-4.88%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.70% 1.174 Delayed Quote.-12.85%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.75% 0.7666 Delayed Quote.-2.59%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.10% 0.9961 Delayed Quote.-12.30%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.11% 0.012506 Delayed Quote.-6.68%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -1.32% 0.61332 Delayed Quote.-9.64%
T-MOBILE US -2.75% 143.02 Delayed Quote.26.81%
