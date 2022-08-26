Communications Services Down on Defensive Bias -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies tumbled, as traders rotated out of economically sensitive sectors.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the Fed would be willing to sacrifice economic growth in its fight against inflation.

Comcast's NBC Universal is considering reducing the number of hours it programs in prime time, a cost-cutting move that would reflect broadcast television's diminishing popularity, The Wall Street Journal reported.

SpaceX and T-Mobile US plan to work together to use the rocket company's satellites to provide connections to T-Mobile cell phones across the U.S., even in remote areas with no current wireless service.

Sandy Hook families who have accused Alex Jones of attempting to use bankruptcy to avoid paying damages for spreading falsehoods about the 2012 shooting are asking a judge to remove the team managing his Infowars conspiracy site in chapter 11.

