Communications services companies fell as traders rotated into less economically sensitive sectors.

Elon Musk said one of Twitter's top lawyers "was exited," amid upheaval in the company he bought almost six weeks ago.

The Washington Post is considering a spinoff of software developed for in-house purposes.

