Communications services companies slipped as traders rotated into defensive sectors in light of weak economic data.

Isaac "Ike" Perlmutter told The Wall Street Journal that Walt Disney fired him as chairman of Marvel Entertainment because he pushed Disney too aggressively to cut costs and ran afoul of the creative executives whom newly returned Chief Executive Robert Iger wants to empower.

Lou Paskalis, a longtime advertising industry executive who previously held leadership roles at the marketing trade group MMA Global and Bank of America, has joined a startup that seeks to rate news for reliability and bias.

MSNBC tapped former CNN anchor Ana Cabrera to host its 10 a.m. hour, as the news channel reshapes its daytime lineup to focus on straight-news reporting instead of opinion and analysis.

