  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
Latest News
Communications Services Down on Earnings Fears -- Communications Services Roundup

07/21/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
Communications services companies fell as traders hedged their bets ahead of earnings.

Snap plunged in late trading after the social network posted its most meager sales growth on record, citing a digital-advertising slowdown.

Shares of Altice USA surged after Bloomberg News reported that the company was looking into a sale of its Suddenlink cable business, which operates in states including Arizona, California, and Texas.

AT&T said more of its customers are starting to fall behind on their bills, a sign that rising costs are pinching many households even for services most Americans consider essential. One brokerage said most Americans still have a financial cushion from the pandemic era.

"Household balance sheets remain strong despite the recent pullback in equity prices, and the household sector just recently started to draw down their excess savings," said analysts at brokerage Goldman Sachs Group, in a note to clients. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-21-22 1729ET

