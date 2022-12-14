Advanced search
Communications Services Down on Economic Nerves -- Communications Services Roundup

12/14/2022 | 05:15pm EST
Communications services companies fell sharply amid nervousness about the economic outlook.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated the central bank's commitment to its fight against inflation.

Verizon Communications said it would give some of its customers free Netflix subscriptions for a year if they subscribed to another service through its new streaming marketplace, joining a growing field of companies looking to serve as middlemen between streamers and customers.

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey said he blamed himself for giving the company too much power to regulate speech.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-14-22 1714ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NETFLIX, INC. -0.78% 317.83 Delayed Quote.-46.83%
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS -1.08% 37.45 Delayed Quote.-26.96%
