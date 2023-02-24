Advanced search
Communications Services Down on Flight From Risk -- Communications Services Roundup

02/24/2023 | 05:35pm EST
Communications services companies fell sharply as traders rotated out of high-risk sectors seen as particularly sensitive to rising interest rates.

Swedish telecommunications LM Ericsson plans to lay off 8,500 employees worldwide, or about 8% of its work force, the Swedish company said, while it cuts costs as orders for its 5G gear have slowed in the U.S. and other markets.

Warner Bros. Discovery sued Paramount Global, saying it paid the rival media company for exclusive streaming rights to new "South Park" episodes, only for Paramount to put new content from the popular animated comedy on its own streaming service.

Vice Media said Chief Executive Nancy Dubuc is stepping down after five years, as the embattled media company faces a number of challenges amid a sale process. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-24-23 1734ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ERICSSON -0.92% 57.94 Delayed Quote.-3.97%
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL -4.86% 22.3 Delayed Quote.38.03%
HOT NEWS