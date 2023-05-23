Communications services companies fell as traders rotated out of cyclical sectors in light of default fears.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.) warned that a deal remained "elusive" ahead of another round of negotiations with the White House.

Zoom Video Communications shares plunged after the video-conferencing concern forecast relatively muted revenue growth, despite stability in consumer sales.

In a coup for his recently acquired company, Elon Musk indicated that Ron DeSantis would launch his presidential bid in a live Twitter interview with Musk.

Netflix said it's offering U.S. subscribers ways to share their accounts with users outside their home as the company cracks down on account-sharing.

