Communications services companies ticked down as traders rotated out of high-risk niches following a long run-up.

U.S. lawmakers are mounting their most serious attempt to effectively either ban popular video app TikTok or separate it from its Chinese owner, advancing a bill that has more political momentum than previous attempts.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-08-24 1750ET