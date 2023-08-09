Communications services companies fell as traders rotated out of cyclical sectors.

ESPN agreed to a $2 billion deal to allow its brand to be used in Penn Entertainment's online sportsbook, a strategic turn for both companies as they try to tap into the sports-betting sector's growth. Rival sports-betting concern DraftKings fell sharply.

Shares of KVH Industries plunged, losing almost one-third of their value, after the satellite communications company cut its 2023 revenue projection after second-quarter sales fell.

India's parliament passed a data-protection bill set to give New Delhi more power over the operations of Meta Platforms, X, and others.

