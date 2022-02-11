Communications Services Down on Flight from Growth Stocks -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies fell sharply, as traders rotated out of richly valued "growth" stocks in light of rising Treasury yields and fears about war in Ukraine.

Shares of Spire Global rose after it received an order for its weather-forecasting technology from the National Oceanographic and Oceanic Administration.

Investors hewed to more defensive, divided-oriented telecom stocks, rather than media and Internet issues.

AT&T shares were more or less flat.

