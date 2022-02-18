Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Communications Services Down on Flight from Risk -- Communications Services Roundup

02/18/2022 | 05:24pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Communications services companies fell as traders fled risky areas in light of a growing risk of war in Ukraine.

Roku shares plunged after the streaming-service provider said supply-chain disruptions weighed on its fourth-quarter results and are expected to continue in 2022.

KT, South Korea's largest telecommunications provider, agreed to pay $6.3 million to settle a Securities and Exchange Commission action over alleged bribes paid in South Korea and Vietnam. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-18-22 1723ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KT CORPORATION -0.93% 32100 End-of-day quote.4.90%
ROKU, INC. -22.29% 112.46 Delayed Quote.-36.59%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:58pBiden convinced Russia will invade Ukraine as civilians bussed out
RE
05:49pPolice close in on protesters blockading Canada's capital
RE
05:42pCanada govt to stop funding Trans Mountain oil line project as costs soar 70%
RE
05:40pFed officials lean against large increase to kick off rate hikes
RE
05:37pUtilities Down Amid Defensive Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:36pPurdue's Sackler owners propose up to $6 billion opioid settlement
RE
05:36pDogecoin Lost 0.99% to $0.138 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pEthereum Lost 3.90% to $2783.64 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pBitcoin Lost 1.75% to $39995.97 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.16% to 89.74 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Credit Suisse banker in cocaine-cash trial says murders dismissed by ma..
2Stocks fall, bonds rise on Ukraine tensions
3Ship carrying Porsches and Bentleys ablaze near Azores, towing boats en..
4Fugro N : full-year results 2021
5BAYER AG : Buy rating from JP Morgan

HOT NEWS