Communications Services Down on Flight from Risk -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies fell as traders fled risky areas in light of a growing risk of war in Ukraine.

Roku shares plunged after the streaming-service provider said supply-chain disruptions weighed on its fourth-quarter results and are expected to continue in 2022.

KT, South Korea's largest telecommunications provider, agreed to pay $6.3 million to settle a Securities and Exchange Commission action over alleged bribes paid in South Korea and Vietnam.

