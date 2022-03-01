Log in
News: Latest News
Communications Services Down on Flight from Risk -- Communications Services Roundup

03/01/2022 | 05:55pm EST
Communications services companies fell as traders fled risky sectors.

Satellite television concern DirecTV said it was dropping Russia-backed news network RT, also known as Russia Today, from its pay-television packages, joining a growing list of social-media platforms and global TV operators that have stopped airing the network.

Nokia Chief Executive and President Pekka Lundmark touted the potential of the metaverse for energy management, noting said connectivity to energy devices and infrastructure enabled by 5G and 6G networks would allow much more accurate and efficient usage. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-01-22 1754ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NOKIA OYJ -2.01% 4.7405 Delayed Quote.-13.21%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 4.04% 108.4749 Delayed Quote.11.96%
