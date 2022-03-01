Communications Services Down on Flight from Risk -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies fell as traders fled risky sectors.

Satellite television concern DirecTV said it was dropping Russia-backed news network RT, also known as Russia Today, from its pay-television packages, joining a growing list of social-media platforms and global TV operators that have stopped airing the network.

Nokia Chief Executive and President Pekka Lundmark touted the potential of the metaverse for energy management, noting said connectivity to energy devices and infrastructure enabled by 5G and 6G networks would allow much more accurate and efficient usage.

