Communications Services Down on Flight from Risk -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies fell as traders fled risky sectors amid fears about the Ukraine war and inflation.

Sony Pictures Television has reached an agreement to acquire Industrial Media, a production company specializing in unscripted content and nonfiction content in a deal valued at $350 million.

Spotify Technologies was among the latest companies to suspend operations in Russia, closing its office there indefinitely and barring some Russian content, as Western corporations protest the brutal invasion of Ukraine.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-03-22 1747ET