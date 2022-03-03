Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Communications Services Down on Flight from Risk -- Communications Services Roundup

03/03/2022 | 05:48pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Communications services companies fell as traders fled risky sectors amid fears about the Ukraine war and inflation.

Sony Pictures Television has reached an agreement to acquire Industrial Media, a production company specializing in unscripted content and nonfiction content in a deal valued at $350 million.

Spotify Technologies was among the latest companies to suspend operations in Russia, closing its office there indefinitely and barring some Russian content, as Western corporations protest the brutal invasion of Ukraine. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-03-22 1747ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SONY GROUP CORPORATION 1.42% 11755 Delayed Quote.-18.79%
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A. -6.40% 139.92 Delayed Quote.-36.13%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 6.62% 108.75 Delayed Quote.44.75%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:52pUtilities Up on Dividend Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:49pOil slides from decade-highs as Iran talks kindle supply hopes
RE
05:48pCommunications Services Down on Flight from Risk -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:46pTech Down Amid Risk Aversion -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:45pBiden administration studying whether biofuel waiver could ease food inflation -sources
RE
05:43pIcahn takes pig-welfare push global amid McDonald's proxy fight
RE
05:42pFinancials Down Amid Concerns About Fed Policy -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:40pConsumer Cos Down As Fed Underscores Inflation Fears -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:39pU.S. Secret Service takes two men into custody in Washington's Georgetown neighborhood
RE
05:38pLong lines as IKEA announces store closures in Russia
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
2TOP WRAP 2-Russian troops in strategic Black Sea port city of Kherson, ..
3Amazon to shut its bookstores and other shops as its grocery chain expa..
4Blue Cap AG strengthens its Business Services division with the acquisi..
5U.S. activist investors, Icahn cry foul over proposed stock disclosure ..

HOT NEWS