Communications Services Down on Flight from Risk -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies fell sharply as traders fled high-risk niches.

Shares of the special-purpose acquisition company, Digital World Acquisition Corp., taking Donald Trump's social-media startup public fell sharply amid signs investors would vote against giving both sides more time to finish the deal.

Chinese Internet conglomerate Tencent acquired a 49.9% stake in videogame maker Ubisoft Entertainment's largest shareholder, Guillemot Brothers.

