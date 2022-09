Communications services companies fell as traders fled risky sectors in the wake of economic data.

Netflix shares surged after analysts at brokerage ISI Evercore said the streaming service's plans for an ad-supported service could be a major catalyst for Internet investments.

Cloud-communications concern Twilio said it's laying off 11% of its work force.

