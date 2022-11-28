Advanced search
Communications Services Down on Flight from Risk -- Communications Services Roundup

11/28/2022 | 05:18pm EST
Communications services companies fell as traders fled risky sectors.

Walt Disney Chief Executive Robert Iger told employees at a town hall meeting that he would give priority to creativity and chase profitability rather than growing subscriber numbers at Disney's streaming services. Walt Disney shares fell sharply.

A strong showing for Netflix's "Knives Out" sequel in a rare cinema opening for the streaming service cushioned losses for the company's shares.

Google and iHeartMedia agreed to pay $9.4 million to settle allegations by state and federal authorities that the companies used deceptive endorsements by radio personalities to promote Google's Pixel 4 phones.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-28-22 1717ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -1.45% 96.05 Delayed Quote.-32.72%
IHEARTMEDIA, INC. -3.62% 7.73 Delayed Quote.-61.88%
NETFLIX, INC. -1.53% 281.17 Delayed Quote.-52.60%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) -3.22% 95.69 Delayed Quote.-36.17%
HOT NEWS