Communications Services Down on Flight from Risk -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies fell as traders fled risky sectors.

Walt Disney Chief Executive Robert Iger told employees at a town hall meeting that he would give priority to creativity and chase profitability rather than growing subscriber numbers at Disney's streaming services. Walt Disney shares fell sharply.

A strong showing for Netflix's "Knives Out" sequel in a rare cinema opening for the streaming service cushioned losses for the company's shares.

Google and iHeartMedia agreed to pay $9.4 million to settle allegations by state and federal authorities that the companies used deceptive endorsements by radio personalities to promote Google's Pixel 4 phones.

