Communications services companies ticked down as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for growth in the sector.

Twitter suffered a new wave of departures Thursday after many employees rejected Elon Musk's demand that they commit to working "long hours at high intensity" in order to stay. Twitter may ease return-to-the-office requirements to stem the exodus.

