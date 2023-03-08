Communications services companies ticked down amid doubts about the sector's growth prospects.

Newly released court documents from a defamation case against Fox News over its 2020 election coverage show a deep fissure in the network between high-profile prime-time opinion hosts and other personnel more skeptical of election-fraud claims.

Roku said Dan Jedda, chief financial officer of personal shopping service Stitch Fix, would join the streaming company as finance chief on May 1.

