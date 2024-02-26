Communications services companies fell sharply as a rally in the sector faltered.

An activist investor blasted Walt Disney for its "mediocrity" on artificial intelligence and augmented reality and continued a campaign for seats on the media giant's board of directors.

AT&T said it will offer a billing credit to customers affected by last week's network outage that knocked out service to subscribers nationwide.

TPG Telecom said annual underlying earnings rise amid strong growth in mobile revenue.

