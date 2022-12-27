Advanced search
Communications Services Down on Growth Fears -- Communications Services Roundup

12/27/2022 | 05:27pm EST
Communications services companies fell amid concerns about the growth prospects for streaming services.

Netflix shares fell by more than 3%. Walt Disney hit new multi-year lows amid disappointment about the launch of "Avatar: The Way of Water."

"I don't think this will be as big as the original, but I still think it's going to be a big movie and validates the idea that there's still a movie property here that's good intellectual property for Disney," said Barton Crockett, an analyst at brokerage Rosenblatt Securities.

Some Biden administration officials are pushing for a sale of the Chinese-owned TikTok's U.S. operations to ensure Beijing can't harness the app for espionage and political influence, The Wall Street Journal reported. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-27-22 1726ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NETFLIX, INC. -3.66% 284.17 Delayed Quote.-51.04%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) -1.86% 86.37 Delayed Quote.-43.18%
HOT NEWS