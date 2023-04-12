Communications services companies fell amid concerns about the outlook for growth and inflation.

The Federal Reserve indicated it was committed to more interest-rate increases, even as officials predicted that a recession was imminent, according to minutes from the central bank's March meeting.

Warner Bros. Discovery will launch "Max," its new streaming platform that will combine HBO content with Discovery+ fare in late May.

Digital ad revenue in the U.S. rose 10.8% to $209.7 billion last year as marketers continued to spend in online channels despite slower economic growth, market uncertainty and mass layoffs at big tech companies, according to a new report from the Interactive Advertising Bureau and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP.

National Public Radio said it would back away from Twitter in a dispute with the social-media company over how its accounts are labeled on the platform.

