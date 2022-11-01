Advanced search
Communications Services Down on Growth Nerves -- Communications Services Roundup

11/01/2022 | 05:49pm EDT
Communications services companies slipped as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for growth.

Shares of broadcaster Fox Corp. rose after a resurgence in political advertising boosted revenue.

Elon Musk hinted at a subscription model for Twitter's verification process, a new strategy intended to add another revenue stream for the social-media company beyond advertising.

YouTube launched an online marketplace for streaming services with more than 30 offerings, another step in the Google unit's bid to become a universal hub for video entertainment.

Former CNN President Jeff Zucker is in talks with investment firm RedBird Capital Partners to run a roughly $1 billion fund investing in sports and media, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Walt Disney is launching a pilot program to sell toys and apparel via the Disney+ app. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-01-22 1748ET

