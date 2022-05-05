Log in
Communications Services Down on Higher Treasury Yields -- Communications Services Roundup

05/05/2022 | 05:19pm EDT
Communications services companies fell sharply as traders fled richly valued growth sectors in light of rising Treasury yields.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury jumped by the largest increment since March and closed at a new three-year high, as traders digested the implications of the Federal Reserve's policy statement.

Shares of Twitter rose amid hopes that Elon Musk had secured financing, making it more likely he will close his acquisition of the social-media concern.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-05-22 1718ET

