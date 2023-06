Communications services companies fell as traders rotated out of high-risk sectors.

The White House kicked off a flood of new funding for state governments to spend on internet projects from the $1 trillion infrastructure law passed in 2021. The Broadband Equity Access and Deployment program will distribute $42.5 billion for providing Internet service.

