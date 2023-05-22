Communications services companies fell as traders rotated out of high-risk streaming stocks in the wake of a strong run recently.

Netflix, Paramount Global and Amazon.com all lost ground.

The head of Walt Disney's lucrative parks division said there had been no impact on business results from the firm's recent political brushes in Florida.

TikTok is suing Montana over the state's new ban of the social-media platform, challenging the law's constitutionality.

